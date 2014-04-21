MEXICO CITY, April 20 Substitute Daniel Ramirez struck the only goal to give UNAM Pumas a 1-0 home win over Ricardo La Volpe's Guadalajara at the Olimpico on Sunday, guaranteeing the winners a place in the Mexican championship knockout phase.

Leaders Cruz Azul, with 33 points, second-placed Toluca (31) and Pumas (25) have all qualified for the quarter-finals with one match remaining in the 17-match league phase.

Santos Laguna, America and Tijuana, all on 24, are virtually assured of their places in the top eight.

The Guadalajara Chivas (goats), who are in 11th place on 21 points, must win their home match against Monterrey to have any chance of reaching the so-called "Fiesta Grande" (big party).

Five teams are on 21 points looking for two last-eight berths with Guadalajara bottom of the pile on goal difference.

"Today's match was very important, these are the kinds of matches you can't (afford to) lose," Guadalajara coach La Volpe told reporters.

"Well, we lost and we've got to make an analysis without getting desperate, there's one fixture to go (in the round-robin phase), a last battle, let's see what happens and then think a lot about the future of the team," added the Argentine known as "Bigoton" (big moustache).

Title holders Leon and Monterrey, both with 20 points, are also clinging to their slim chances of making it into the top eight after crushing victories on Saturday.

Leon are in 12th place after beating UANL Tigres 3-0, including a brace from striker Miguel Sabah.

Striker Humberto "Lollipop" Suazo, hoping to sneak into Chile's World Cup squad after recovering from a shoulder injury, scored twice in 13th-placed Monterrey's 4-1 victory over Veracruz.

Visitors Veracruz took an early lead when a shot from outside the box by Alfredo Moreno took a deflection off Suazo's shaven head and went into the net.

The Chilean made up for it with a headed goal in the 39th minute and a tap-in for his second in added time. Argentines Cesar Delgado and Neri Cardozo also scored for Monterrey.

Atlante, who lost 2-1 at home to Tijuana on Sunday, were relegated on Saturday after Puebla's 2-1 victory at Pachuca.

Atlante, although above Puebla and Veracruz in the standings, are bottom of the relegation table calculated on average points over three seasons. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John O'Brien)