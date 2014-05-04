MEXICO CITY May 4 Cruz Azul suffered the so-called "leaders' curse" when they were dumped out of the Mexican championship in the first knockout round.

The Blue Machine were held to a 2-2 draw at home by title holders Leon in the second leg of their quarter-final on Saturday for a 3-3 aggregate score and were eliminated on the away goals rule.

Cruz Azul had led the Clausura championship virtually from start to finish to qualify in first place for the last eight.

However, it is extremely rare that the league phase winners go through to lift the title which has led to local media calling it the leaders' curse.

Cruz Azul have been looking to win a ninth league title since 1997 when they beat Leon in the final.

Striker Mariano Pavone, voted best player when Cruz Azul won the CONCACAF Champions League last month, gave his side an early lead tapping in after fellow Argentine Mauro Formica's shot was parried by the keeper.

Formica scored Cruz Azul's second goal but Leon, who had drawn the first leg 1-1 at home in midweek, hit back through Argentine striker Mauro Boselli with Luis Montes scoring the crucial equaliser on the hour.

"This elimination at home is very painful, we're disillusioned, frustrated and sad. We can't blame anyone except Leon who played a great match," said coach Luis Fernando Tena, who in 2012 steered Mexico to the Olympic Games soccer gold medal in London.

EAGLES' WINGS CLIPPED

America also suffered from the away goals rule when they lost 3-1 at Santos Laguna for a 6-6 aggregate, the Warriors going through thanks to the away goals they scored in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat at the Azteca in the first leg.

The Eagles, who had won last season's Clausura, fell behind thanks to an own goal by Mexico defender Juan Carlos Valenzuela after half an hour.

Santos only turned the tie in their favour in the final seven minutes with goals from Uruguayan Ribair Rodriguez and Colombian Andres Renteria with Argentine Rubens Sambueza scoring a consolation goal for America in added time.

America's coach Antonio Mohamed said his plan had been to attack but they enjoyed little possession.

"We put two strikers up front but the team couldn't get the ball. At the end we nearly went through, it was a flip-a-coin tie, either could have gone through," he told reporters.

The other two quarter-finals will be decided on Sunday with Toluca at home to Tijuana after a 0-0 draw at the border town's Caliente stadium.

UNAM Pumas hold the edge over visitors Pachuca in the other tie after an added time equaliser gave them a 1-1 draw in Thursday's first leg at the Hidalgo. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Justin Palmer)