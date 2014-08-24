MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Returning coach Guillermo Vazquez helped UNAM Pumas end a four-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw at home to Tijuana on Sunday while Mexico City rivals America dropped their first points in the Apertura championship.

Vazquez, back for a third spell in charge, was appointed in midweek to replace the sacked Jose Luis Trejo who oversaw a win and four defeats.

Pumas now have four points from six matches, 12 adrift of leaders America who clung to their unbeaten record in a 0-0 draw at Chiapas but ended their winning run at five matches since the beginning of the season.

"The players need to know what this shirt means and that the team need to recover their essence, but I don't have a magic wand and I'm no magician," Vazquez had said at his unveiling as he warned that hard work was the key to ending the slump.

Vazquez, who won the Clausura title with Pumas in 2011 during his second spell at the club, led Cruz Azul to the Clausura championship final in 2013.

America are three points clear of Atlas, who lost for the first time, 3-1 at Pachuca, whose Argentine forward Matias Alustiza scored a hat-trick.

Monterrey are also on 13 points after their Colombian forward Dorlan Pabon scored in a 1-0 win over Puebla to take his tally as the championship's top scorer to seven in six matches.

Cruz Azul coach Luis Fernando Tena, whose team will take part in the Club World Cup in Morocco in December, will have been relieved to see his team win 2-1 at home to Queretaro, their second win giving them eight points in mid-table. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Mark Meadows)