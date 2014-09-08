MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Guadalajara, a team who by choice play only with Mexicans in a league packed with foreigners mainly from South America, have ended a run of poor results with a victory during the international break.

The struggling Chivas scored more goals in a 3-0 home win over promoted Leones Negros on Sunday than they had in their previous six matches in the Apertura championship to climb into mid-table.

Without any players in national coach Miguel Herrera's squad for friendlies in the United States against Chile and Bolivia, Guadalajara met Leones Negros in a fixture postponed a month ago - since when they had picked up only two points in four matches.

Guadalajara, with two wins and five goals in seven matches, are one point outside the top eight who qualify at the end of the 17-match league phase for the championship knockout rounds.

Team owner Jorge Vergara steadfastly maintains an all Mexican squad at Guadalajara despite years of under achievement since their last title in 2006 for a club that boasts a joint record 11 league crowns with arch rivals America. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)