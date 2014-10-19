MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexican championship leaders America have secured a place in the title playoffs with four matches to spare but UNAM Pumas remain outside the top eight after a 1-1 draw at home to Pachuca on Sunday.

The top eight teams after the 17-match league phase qualify for the knockout rounds.

America lead the Apertura standings with 29 points from 13 matches and are 13 points clear of ninth-placed Tijuana. Pumas needed to beat sixth-placed Pachuca to climb into the top eight.

"We are mathematically inside (the playoffs)," America coach Antonio Mohamed told reporters after the Eagles' 2-0 home win over Monterrey on Saturday.

"It's not easy to win nine out of 13 matches. We've shown once again we're the best. There are four rounds to go and we aspire to the highest position."

The Argentine was critical in midweek of the system in Mexico, saying it was unjust since teams finishing in the top four places of the round-robin phase were given no advantage in the quarter-finals apart from playing the second leg at home.

Finishing top has, in fact, become known as the "curse of the leaders" because rarely does the team taking most points in the league phase go on to lift the crown.

"There is no fairness with those who finish higher, it has no value because all (eight teams) are equal," Mohamed said.

"(The organisers) should at least do away with the away goal (rule) so that the top four go through if the tie is drawn (on aggregate, forcing) the lower placed teams to score more goals (to earn their qualification)."

The goal of the weekend came in Toluca's 2-0 win at Atlas on Saturday that put them above their opponents into second place.

Atlas's Federico Vilar came well out of his area to make a clearance with his head but the ball fell to midfielder Isaac Brizuela who lobbed the desperately retreating goalkeeper from 35 metres to score Toluca's second goal in added time.

Two minutes earlier Atlas substitute Enrique Esqueda almost equalised when he hit the bar with a free kick.

Forward Luis Caballero had missed a penalty for Atlas after half an hour before midfielder Antonio Rios gave Toluca the lead three minutes into the second half. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)