MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Cruz Azul, heading for next month's Club World Cup as CONCACAF champions, were virtually eliminated from the Mexican Apertura championship title rounds following a 2-0 home defeat by UNAM Pumas.

Saturday's loss left the Blue Machine in 12th place with one match to go before the eight-team knockout rounds and only the slimmest of chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Cruz Azul must win their last match of the league phase away to promoted Leones Negros next weekend and pray other results go their way.

They have 20 points, two less than title holders Leon, Pachuca and Santos Laguna, who occupy seventh to ninth places, with Queretaro and Pumas on 21.

"This is a disaster, we've got to admit it, not qualifying is a failure and all the more SO knowing we had to win," said Cruz Azul coach Luis Fernando Tena.

"We've got to lift our spirits, this was a hard blow today to be almost eliminated," the former Mexico 2012 Olympic gold medal team coach told reporters.

Cruz Azul fell behind after a quarter of an hour when midfielder Javier Cortes scored from a cross by Argentine Ismael Torres after the ball appeared to have gone over the goalline.

Things got worse when Cruz Azul's Argentine striker Mariano Pavone was sent off on the hour for a second booking after a foul on defender Marco Antonio Palacios.

Striker Eduardo Herrera made sure of the Pumas win with their second goal one minute into added time.

Chiapas became the fifth team to secure a quarter-final berth with a 2-1 away win over Monterrey, who are in sixth place with 24 points and a game in hand.

Leaders America, Toluca, Atlas and UANL Tigres had already qualified.