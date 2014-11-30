BUENOS AIRES Nov 30 America have overcome the so-called "curse of the superleaders" to go through to the Mexican Apertura championship semi-finals.

Coach Antonio Mohamed's side beat Mexico City rivals UNAM Pumas 1-0 at the Azteca on Saturday for a 1-1 aggregate draw in their quarter-final tie.

The Eagles qualified on the basis of their higher position in the 17-match league phase of the championship in which they finished top. Pumas, who won the first leg 1-0 at home in midweek, were eighth.

Rarely have the team winning the league phase gone on the lift the title and finishing in top place has come to be branded the "curse of the superleaders" but Mohamed brushed it aside.

"Today we saw the reality of the superleaders... The tie could have gone either way. Being leaders helped because we drew on aggregate," Mohamed said.

"We're not going on holiday, nor am I leaving as everyone said, I'm in the job for another week," he told reporters after rumours he would be sacked in case of defeat.

Argentine central defender Paolo Goltz headed the decisive winning goal 15 minutes from time to maintain compatriot Mohamed's hopes of a second Mexican league title after his success in charge of Tijuana in the 2012 Apertura.

The curse could still hit them in their semi-final against the winners of the quarter-final tie between Chiapas and Toluca which stands at 1-1 before Sunday's second leg.

UANL Tigres also went through thanks to their second place finish in the league standings after a 1-1 draw at home to Pachuca gave them a 2-2 aggregate result.

Tigres will meet Atlas or Monterrey in the semi-finals. Atlas, 1-0 up from the first leg away, host Sunday's second leg in Guadalajara city. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar)