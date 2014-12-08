Dec 8 Two goalless draws were enough to send America and UANL Tigres into this week's two-leg Mexican Apertura championship final.

America, looking for a record 12th league title, held Monterrey 0-0 at the Azteca in the second leg of their semi-final on Sunday to go through 3-0 on aggregate after their victory in the first leg at the Tecnologico.

"It would be the biggest achievement of my career," said the Eagles' coach, former Argentina striker Antonio Mohamed.

"It would be to touch the sky with my hands." Mohamed, who has already lifted the Mexican league trophy with Tijuana in 2012, told reporters.

Tigres finished 0-0 on aggregate with Toluca after being held goalless by Toluca at El Volcan on Sunday and went through thanks to their higher position in the league phase where they were second behind America.

Toluca's coach, former Paraguay striker Jose Saturnino Cardozo, said Tigres benefited from his team's desperation at needing a victory to qualify.

"It was a very tight match, we knew it would be like that given that your opponents often play on your desperation (since) a 0-0 draw gave them the possibility of playing the final. We lacked creativity to generate chances and put them away," he told reporters.

Tigres reached the final without winning any of their four matches in the knockout rounds after 1-1 draws in the two legs of their quarter-final tie with Pachuca and qualifying because of their league position.

America are away to Tigres at the Universitario in the final, first leg on Thursday and host the second at the Azteca on Sunday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)