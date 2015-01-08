MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Ronaldinho and Roque Santa Cruz are high profile players among a record number of overseas imports set to take part in Mexico's Clausura championship that kicks off on Friday.

There are 136 foreign-born players in the Liga MX, mostly South Americans including 44 Argentines and 25 Colombians plus at least a dozen born in the United States, according to Thursday's sports newspaper Record.

Foreign coaches are also highly influential in the league, Latin America's richest and most cosmopolitan, with America having won a record 12th title under Argentine Antonio Mohamed, beating Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti's UANL Tigres in the Apertura final last month.

Paraguay captain Santa Cruz is a new recruit with Cruz Azul after a long career in Europe where he played for Bayern Munich, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Real Betis and Malaga. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Cruz Azul.

"We forwards live off goals and I'm very keen to be that player the people are hoping to see, I come here with a hunger to finish off those moves," said Santa Cruz, who has scored 30 goals in 104 internationals for Paraguay.

Twice world player of the year Ronaldinho has been at Queretaro since September and, like Santa Cruz, the Brazilian ace will be looking to help his team reach the knockout phase after the White Roosters and Cruz Azul's Blue Machine both failed to do so in the Apertura.

COACHING CHANGES

The top eight at the end of the 17-match league phase go through to the knockout rounds which are played over two legs including the final.

America open the Clausura, second championship of the 2014/15 season, at the Azteca on Saturday (0200 GMT Sunday) against Leon, the team they replaced as champions.

The Eagles dispensed with Mohamed despite his title success and signed Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas, whose steered Leon to both championships last season.

"It will be strange to see him (Matosas) on the other side but (having him as coach) is a stage that has passed," said Leon's Argentine striker Mauro Boselli.

"It's good to see him in a big team like America because it's personal growth for him, while we start a new era with a new coach."

Matosas has been replaced at Leon by Argentine-born former Barcelona and Spain striker Juan Antonio Pizzi, who won the Argentine title with San Lorenzo in December 2013 before taking charge of Valencia for the second half of last season. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)