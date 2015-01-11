MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Coach Gustavo Matosas was showered with fake dollar bills bearing his picture in the middle by angry fans of former club Leon over his defection to champions America.

Matosas shrugged off the protests at the Azteca on Saturday as his new side scored two goals in the opening seven minutes through Mexico striker Oribe Peralta and went on to win 3-2.

"Everyone knows what Leon means to me in my life (but) today I'm at America and I enjoyed the victory because that's what coaches live off," Matosas told reporters after the win on the opening weekend of the Clausura championship.

"We all like to win although Leon has a place in my heart for all the good things we experienced," added the Uruguayan, who replaced Antonio Mohamed at America as soon as the Argentine had secured the title last month.

Matosas steered Leon to promotion in 2012 and both the Apertura and Clausura championships in the 2013/14 season.

Leon, now under former San Lorenzo and Valencia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, pulled level before halftime with an own goal by America midfielder Moises Velasco and a header from Argentine striker Mauro Boselli.

Colombian Darwin Quintero, one of America's new signings for the Clausura, scored the winning goal in the 66th minute.

Another newcomer to the Liga MX, Paraguay captain Roque Santa Cruz, enjoyed a winning start for his new club Cruz Azul, who won 1-0 at Pachuca with a goal from Ecuador's Joao Rojas.

Pachuca's Hidalgo pitch looked as if it was covered in snow an hour and a half before kickoff after a sudden hailstorm but the match went ahead as scheduled after the field was cleared.

Guadalajara, Mexico's biggest club and arch-rivals of America, made a disappointing start to their efforts to avoid relegation with a 2-1 defeat at Chiapas.

The Chivas are one from bottom of the relegation standings which are based on teams' average points over three seasons. The team in bottom place at the end of the Clausura goes down. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)