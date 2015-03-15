MEXICO CITY, March 15 Substitute striker Erick 'Cubo' Torres scored twice in the final 17 minutes to give Mexican giants Guadalajara a much-needed win in their relegation battle at Puebla.

The Chivas had fallen behind to a first half penalty converted by Colombian Luis Rey at the Universitario in Puebla on Saturday, leaving the home side rooted to the foot of the relegation standings.

Guadalajara are only one place better off than Puebla, one from bottom of the relegation table based on teams' average points over three seasons.

"I'm working hard to get minutes (on the pitch)," said Torres, back at his first club on loan from MLS side Houston Dynamo.

"I feel good physically and mentally, just waiting for the coach to give me chances and repay his confidence in me," the 22-year-old, who came on after an hour, told reporters.

Modest city rivals UG Leones Negros are a place above the Chivas after a third successive win, 1-0 at Morelia, in a tight battle to avoid being the team relegated in May.

Guadalajara, whose win put them in fourth place in the Clausura championship standings, could go into the eight-team title playoffs at the end of the 17-match league phase as a relegated team.

The irony of the three-season relegation system is that two of the three teams most in danger are among the top eight in the Clausura standings.

Tijuana opened a four-point lead over second-placed Veracruz by beating them 3-1 at their Caliente home on Friday.

The border town team, who scored through Venezuela's Juan Arango and Argentines Alfredo Moreno and Gabriel Hauche, have 23 points from 10 matches.

Title holders America ended a run of two matches without a goal by scoring through Ecuador's Michael Arroyo for a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna at the Azteca on Saturday and are third, five points behind Tijuana.

Toluca, in 10th, can climb into the top eight if they beat struggling Queretaro on Sunday. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Chadband)