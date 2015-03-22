(Amends dateline, changes day in second para)

By Carlos Calvo

MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican first division leaders Tijuana were pegged back in a 2-1 defeat away to Cruz Azul that left them one point ahead of Veracruz.

Tijuana clung to top spot after Veracruz crushed title holders America 4-0 on Friday while Atlas also lost ground when they were beaten 2-0 at Queretaro.

Tijuana have 23 points from 11 matches and Veracruz 22 with Cruz Azul climbing to third on 19 after their first win in five matches in the Clausura championship.

South American pair Roque Santa Cruz and Christian Gimenez scored for Cruz Azul who had fallen behind to a third minute strike by Alfredo Moreno at the Estadio Azul in Mexico City.

Faltering America crashed on Friday to their second defeat in four days in which they conceded seven goals, having lost 3-0 away to Herediano of Costa Rica in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The Eagles were 3-0 down after an hour following goals by Colombian Leiton Romero and Leobardo Lopez at set pieces and a superb lob over the goalkeeper by Argentine forward Julio Furch.

America then had their Argentine defender Cristian Pellerano, a halftime substitute, sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking for dissent.

They had a chance to reduce Veracruz's lead in the 74th but midfielder Rubens Sambueza's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Edgar Hernandez and Michel Vazquez then completed the rout in the 82nd.

America's Uruguayan coach Gustavo Matosas said he had put his future in the hands of the club's management.

"I have to apologise to the America fans, evidently I'm doing things wrongly, America's problem is not the players, it's the coach," Matosas told reporters.

"We're going to analyse what's best for the team with (sporting director Ricardo) Pelaez."

Brazil's Ronaldinho, criticised during the week for below par performances and too much partying, came on in the second half to inspire Queretaro to their third win in 11 matches.

Ronaldinho crossed for midfielder Mario Osuna to put Queretaro one up in the 51st minute and Argentine striker Emanuel Villa made sure of the points in the 69th. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)