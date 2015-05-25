MEXICO CITY May 25 Santos Laguna, who had scraped into the Mexican Clausura championship title playoffs on goal difference, have upset Guadalajara 3-0 away at the Omnilife to reach the final.

Santos, who played out a goalless draw in the first leg, will be looking for their fifth title in the two-legged final against Ronaldinho's Queretaro this week.

Queretaro beat Pachuca 2-0 in the other semi-final for a 2-2 aggregate result that put them through, thanks to their higher position in the 17-match league phase, where they finished sixth one place above Pachuca.

"This team wanted to change the club's history, but we're not satisfied, we want to be champions and we're going to do it," Queretaro defender Yasser Corona told TV Azteca.

Midfielder Angel Sepulveda put Queretaro ahead in the 12th minute and American defender Jonathan Bornstein scored the decisive second goal four minutes into the second half.

Santos, surprise finalists after finishing eighth in the league phase to squeeze into the eight-team knockout rounds, went in front when Cape Verde striker Djaniny Tavares scored from Pedro Calderon's cross in the 38th minute.

Argentine defender Carlos Izquierdoz increased Santos' lead with a header from a corner in the 56th and midfielder Calderon completed the win with a brilliant lob over goalkeeper Luis Ernesto Michel from the halfway line.

"The shot came off very nicely, it was a lovely goal, that's what finished (Guadalajara) off, but the most important thing is that the team are in the final and we have to enjoy that," Calderon told reporters. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)