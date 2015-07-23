MEXICO CITY, July 23 Tigres go into their opening match of the Mexican Apertura championship at home to Toluca on Saturday brimming with confidence after reaching the final of South America's Libertadores Cup.

Tigres went through 4-3 on aggregate on Wednesday after a 3-1 home victory over Internacional of Brazil in the second leg of their semi-final in Monterrey and will face Argentina's River Plate in the final.

They boast the biggest signing of the Liga MX close season in former France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who headed their opening goal on Wednesday.

Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti's side is built around Uruguay holding midfielder Egidio Arevalo Rios, who scored their decisive third goal, and has a skilled midfield creator in Argentine Damian Alvarez.

The Liga MX is one of the most cosmopolitan in the world with dozens of South Americans and a smattering of players from other countries in the 18-team first division.

But former FIFA world player of the year Ronaldinho, who spent last season at Queretaro helping them reach the Clausura championship final, believes it must attract more world class players to be ranked with the top European leagues.

"If more big name players come to Mexican football the world will look more closely at Mexico," Ronaldinho told reporters on Wednesday during a visit to the country after signing for Brazil's Fluminense.

"I thought Mexican football was of a very good standard but it still has plenty to grow," he said.

Tigres becoming the first Mexican side to win the Libertadores Cup after Cruz Azul reached the final in 2001 and Guadalajara in 2010, would contribute to that growth.

Apart from Ronaldinho, the biggest name in the league last season was Paraguay striker Roque Santa Cruz, whose Cruz Azul side open their championship at home to Morelia on Saturday.

Guadalajara, one of the country's biggest clubs, start the ball rolling on Friday when they visit Veracruz, while title holders Santos Laguna are at home to Leon on Saturday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)