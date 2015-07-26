MEXICO CITY, July 26 Champions Santos Laguna had three players sent off as they opened their defence of their Mexican championship crown with a 3-1 home defeat by Leon.

Their Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin gave away a penalty, converted by compatriot Mauro Boselli, and was sent off in the seventh minute of Saturday's match at the Estadio Corona.

Cape Verde striker Djaniny Tavares earned a second yellow card and was dismissed two minutes into the second half and substitute defender Cesar Ibanez was shown the red card in the 65th.

For Leon, midfielder Carlos Pena struck in the 69th minute and Boselli headed in his second in the 77th.

Midfielder Sergio Ceballos pulled one back 10 minutes from time.

Libertadores Cup finalists Tigres also made a losing start, 1-0 at home to Toluca, after a goalkeeping blunder allowed Enrique Triverio to score the only goal in the seventh minute at the Universitario in Monterrey.

Goalkeeper Enrique Palos came out of his box to try to clear a long ball from the Toluca half but Triverio nipped in front of him to get his head to the ball first and deflect it past him before steering it into the empty net.

Tigres, who host Argentina's River Plate in the first leg of the Libertadores Cup final on Wednesday, fielded a second string team.

Their Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti complained that Mexican clubs never get support from the country's league when they are playing in South America's elite club tournament -- like allowing them to rearrange fixtures.

"The league has never helped a team in the Libertadores, so why should they do so now," Ferretti said sarcastically.

"If we think back no-one has ever helped anybody and we have to accept that," he told reporters pointing out that Tigres have to visit Morelia next Saturday ahead of the final second leg on Aug. 5.

However, River are in the same position also having played reserves in an Argentine championship match on Saturday that they won 3-1 at home to Colon and they visit Defensa y Justicia next Saturday.

More surprising were defeats for big guns Cruz Azul, 3-0 at home to Morelia on Saturday, and Guadalajara who were beaten 2-0 at Veracruz on Friday.

Record 12 times champions America play at Puebla on Sunday. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)