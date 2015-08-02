MEXICO CITY Aug 2 UANL Tigres lost their second successive Mexican championship match 1-0 at Morelia having fielded a reserve side to keep their first team fresh for their Libertadores Cup final against River Plate.

Tigres visit River at El Monumental in Buenos Aires in the second leg of the final of South America's elite club competition on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Armando Zamorano headed the only goal from fellow substitute Ignacio Gonzalez's cross in the 73rd minute of Saturday's match for Morelia's second successive win in the Apertura championship which started last weekend.

Tigres' Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti had complained the Mexican league never allowed teams to postpone domestic matches while they were involved in key Libertadores Cup rounds.

River have been allowed by the Argentine FA to postpone their match at Defensa y Justicia this weekend.

Tigres have lost central defender Hugo Ayala for Wednesday's match with a fractured foot but their France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has recovered from a toe injury he suffered in the first leg.

Leon's Argentine striker Mauro Boselli scored his second brace in as many matches in a 4-1 victory over Veracruz to help put his team top of the table with six points, ahead of Morelia on goal difference.

Leon, champions in 2013-14, can be caught up on Sunday if there is a winner in Toluca's home clash with UNAM Pumas. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tom Hayward)