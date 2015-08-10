MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Guadalajara's poor start to the Mexican league championship already has the relegation alarm bells ringing again.

The Chivas picked up their first point in a 2-2 draw away to Tigres on Sunday but were lucky the home side's French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac missed a sitter in stoppage time.

Guadalajara, who narrowly escaped the drop last season, are bottom of the relegation standings based on teams' average points over three seasons.

"We need the same (amount of) time it took to get into this problem to get out of it," Chivas coach Jose Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre was quoted as saying on the sports website Record (www.record.com.mx).

It has not helped that the three teams who began the season below Chivas in the danger zone have made a better start to the Apertura championship.

Morelia are top with a maximum nine points, Puebla have six and a match in hand and promoted Sinaloa are also unbeaten on five points.

The team finishing bottom of the relegation standings at the end of the Clausura, second of two championships in the season, will be relegated.

Tigres, playing their first match since losing the South American Libertadores Cup final to Argentina's River Plate last week, took a two-goal lead with Gignac scoring his first for the club on the stroke of halftime.

The former France striker ran onto a long ball on the left, nutmegged defender Carlos Salcido and steered it past goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

However, Chivas fought back and Gignac apologised for missing a chance in the 92nd minute that would have given them a 3-2 victory at the Universitario in Monterrey.

"I have no right to let such a chance pass at the end of the match. I am at fault..." the Frenchman said on his Twitter account.

Former Mexico international Salcido had to be carried off and taken to hospital with an ankle injury following a dangerous tackle by Jesus Duenas but tests showed no fracture.

"Carlos does not have a fracture, it is an ankle sprain and once we are in Guadalajara he will have a scan to establish how serious," club doctor Rafael Ortega said in a statement on the Chivas website (www.chivasdecorazon.com.mx). (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)