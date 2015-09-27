MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Pumas reclaimed the lead in the Mexican championship with a 1-0 home win over Tigres who had two men sent off with nearly a quarter of an hour to play on Sunday.

The Mexico City-based UNAM university side, who notched a sixth win in seven matches, scored through Argentine striker Ismael Sosa after an hour.

Pumas lead the Apertura championship standings with 21 points from 10 matches ahead of second-placed Leon on goal difference.

Former Brazil striker Rafael Sobis was shown a straight red card in the 77th minute for upending UNAM defender Dario Veron and Colombian forward Joffre Guerron followed him off a minute later after a foul on compatriot Fidel Martinez.

Guadalajara made it two wins in two matches since Matias Almeyda took charge as coach.

They won Saturday's "clasico" against America at the Azteca with two goals from striker Omar Bravo despite being a man short for 50 minutes after former Mexico midfielder Carlos Salcido was sent off.

The win lifted the Chivas to eighth in the standings with 13 points before the weekend's final match between Puebla and Cruz Azul.

It also helps them in their fight to avoid a relegation based on average points over three seasons.

"I've had the chance to play a lot of clasicos and all are different," former Argentina midfielder Almeyda told reporters.

"This one has a plus because Chivas is Mexico. The majority of clasicos are full of foreigners and the only foreigner at Chivas is me and I don't play."

Guadalajara pride themselves on signing only Mexican players in the Liga MX, a cosmopolitan league with dozens of foreigners, mostly South American. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)