BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 The attacking game coach Matias Almeyda is preaching at Guadalajara has brought the joy of playing back to the players and lifted their fear of relegation, Mexico forward Marco Fabian said on Thursday.

The Chivas will be looking for a third consecutive win in the Liga MX since former River Plate coach Almeyda took charge on Sept. 18 when they visit UNAM Pumas at the Olimpico in the capital on Sunday.

"The style Matias has introduced gives us more goal chances, the matches are more back and forth. More fun and obviously we enjoy them more," Fabian told reporters comparing the new regime with that under sacked predecessor Jose Manuel 'Chepo' de la Torre.

Guadalajara, one of Mexico's biggest clubs with 11 league titles, have been worrying about avoiding relegation which is based on teams' average points over three seasons. They were one from bottom of that table when Almeyda took charge.

Chivas have 16 points from 11 matches after Tuesday's 2-1 home win over Monterrey, eight points behind leaders Leon and six short of Pumas and third-placed Toluca.

"Chepo was more cautious whereas Matias goes on the attack more, which makes me feel looser. He's trusted a lot in me and given me freedom to enjoy the matches."

Promoted Sinaloa Dorados, who sacked their Argentine coach Carlos Bustos after their sixth defeat in 10 matches at the weekend, drew their midweek match 1-1 away to title holders Santos Laguna.

The two teams are bottom of the standings with nine points although Santos are in a comfortable position in the relegation table whereas Dorados are bottom and face relegation at the end of the season. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)