MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Nine-man America won a thrilling and controversial semi-final second leg 3-1 but arch-rivals UNAM Pumas reached the Mexican Apertura championship final 4-3 on aggregate on Sunday.

Pumas had won Thursday's first leg 3-0 away at the Azteca when America also had two players sent off.

The second leg at UNAM's Olimpico Universitario stadium got off to a controversial start when their forward Javier Cortes was extremely fortunate not to be sent off early on for a studs first tackle on America's Javier Guemes, who had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Cortes ended up scoring the crucial goal in the 84th minute that took Pumas through.

The visitors took a two-goal first half lead with a brace from Colombian Darwin Quintero to edge within a goal of levelling the tie.

However, America had defender Paolo Goltz sent off for a second booking in the 72nd and hot-headed midfielder Rubens Sambueza followed his team mate for a straight red card six minutes later after stamping on fellow Argentine Ismael Sosa.

With America down to nine men, Cortes then scored his decisive goal from Sosa's cross before the Eagles' netted a through from midfielder Andres Andrade with three minutes to go.

In the final, Pumas, looking for their eighth league title and first since 2004, will meet the winners of the other semi-final second leg later on Sunday when Toluca are at home to UANL Tigres after a 0-0 in the first leg. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)