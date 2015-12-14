MEXICO CITY Dec 14 France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac helped UANL Tigres win their fourth Mexican league title 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic fightback by UNAM Pumas sent the final into a shootout.

Tigres looked set for a comfortable second leg of the Apertura championship final on Sunday after winning the first leg 3-0 at home but Pumas won 4-1 in extra time for a 4-4 aggregate result.

"It was a very complicated match, a good test for the crowd's hearts," Tigres' Brazilian midfielder Juninho said. "We would have liked less suffering but what matters is we are champions."

Eduardo Herrera scored in the dying seconds of the first half to inject new life into Pumas, who went two up in the 54th minute through midfielder Matias Britos while Paraguayan striker Silvio Torrales took the match into extra time with a header from a corner in the 87th.

Pumas were a man short in extra time after Herrera's sending off for a second booking at the end of the 90 minutes.

Gignac, the tournament's top scorer, beat keeper Alejandro Palacios inside the near post in the 103rd minute for his 15th goal in 21 matches.

But the home side came back again from the dead when Uruguayan centre back Gerardo Alcoba scored their fourth goal in the 119th, three minutes after Tigres defender Hugo Ayala had been sent off for a second yellow card.

Pumas made a bad start to the shootout with Ecuador's Fidel Martinez booting their first spot kick over the bar.

Israel Jimenez finally settled the issue with Tigres' fourth penalty in the shootout after their Argentina goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman had dived low to his right to save from Javier Cortes.

The victory crowned a near perfect six months for Tigres' Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti, whose side reached the final of South America's Copa Libertadores in August.

Ferretti, who also won the Liga MX title with Pumas in 2009 and Tigres in 2011, had a brief spell as Mexico's interim coach in October following the sacking of Miguel Herrera and steered them to victory in a playoff against the United States for a place at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)