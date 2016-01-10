MEXICO CITY Jan 10 A stoppage-time winner from Toluca striker Fernando Uribe handed Mexican champions UANL Tigres a 1-0 defeat as they opened the defence of their Liga MX title on Sunday.

Colombian Uribe's strike one minute into added time was a modicum of revenge for Toluca's loss to Tigres in the Apertura championship semi-finals a month ago.

The opening weekend of the Clausura championship was marked by goals from Argentine strikers.

German Cano outshone his fellow Argentines with two goals in two minutes, including a fine overhead strike, to give coach Juan Antonio Pizzi's Leon side a 2-0 home win over Santos Laguna on his debut on Saturday.

Chiapas won 1-0 at home to Sinaloa when striker Silvio Romero, who had been a transfer target by River Plate in his homeland during the mid-season break, lobbed goalkeeper Luis Michel three minutes from time.

"It was essential to win at the start of the tournament and the more so at home," Romero told reporters. "Luckily the goal came in the final minutes, we had to be patient."

Monterrey beat Apertura runners-up UNAM Pumas 1-0 with a second half goal by former River striker Rogelio Funes Mori.

Atlas, with 36-year old Mexico captain Rafael Marquez back at the club where he began his career 20 years ago, won 3-1 at Queretaro with a brace from Argentine striker Gonzalo Bergessio on Friday. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)