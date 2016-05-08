MEXICO CITY May 7 France striker Pierre-Andre Gignac scored twice to help Mexican champions UANL Tigres cling to their title hopes with a 3-0 win at Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Tigres, winners of the Apertura championship in the first half of the season, are virtually sure of the eighth and last place in the Clausura title rounds.

Only a massive victory by at least 11 goals for 10th-placed UNAM Pumas at home to America in Sunday's Mexico City derby can deny Tigres their place in the quarter-finals.

"This is a terrible failure," said beleaguered Cruz Azul coach Tomas Boy, whose side have failed to reach the title rounds for the fourth championship in a row.

Gignac laid on the opening goal for Brazilian fellow striker Rafael Sobis in the 15th minute before beating Cruz Azul's Mexico goalkeeper Jesus Corona with his first in the 23rd from a tight angle.

Midfielder Christian Gimenez missed a penalty for the home side on the half hour when he hit the post and with half an hour to go they had Ecuador's Joao Rojas sent off for a foul on goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.

Gignac, the Liga MX's top scorer with 13 goals, completed the win in the 75th minute and the home fans chanted for Boy's removal.

Tigres are eighth in the 17-match league phase being completed this weekend -- behind Monterrey, America, Guadalajara, Morelia, Pachuca, Leon and Santos Laguna. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)