MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Coach Fernando
"Sheriff" Quirarte has resigned after Guadalajara's worst start
to a Mexican championship.
The Chivas (goats) are bottom of the Clausura standings
after a third consecutive defeat on Saturday night, a 2-0 upset
at home to promoted Tijuana who went top of the table.
Former Guadalajara and Mexico striker Quirarte announced
that he had handed in his resignation to sporting director
Rafael Ortega after the match at the club's impressive Omnilife
stadium.
"I'm stepping aside because I haven't reversed the results
and because I love this club. I hope the person who comes (in my
place) can do what I couldn't," a red-eyed Quirarte told
reporters.
Quirarte took charge of Chivas in October for the second
half of the Apertura, first of two championships in the Mexican
season, and steered them to the top of the standings making them
top seeds for the knockout phase.
However, his team were upset by modest Queretaro, who had
finished eighth in the standings, in the two-legged
quarter-finals.
Tijuana went top of the Clausura standings with seven
points, ahead of Santos Laguna on goal difference. They could be
joined by Toluca or title holders Tigres UANL, who both have
four points and clash on Sunday.
Argentine striker Jose Sand scored both Tijuana's goals,
netting his first when Chivas keeper Luis Michel spilt the ball
at a corner after a quarter of an hour.
Substitute defender Juan Carlos Nunez cleared Guadalajara's
best chance from striker Marco Fabian de la Mora off the line in
the 77th and Sand added Tijuana's second six minutes from time
when he deflected a shot from Colombian fellow striker Cuvier
Riascos into the net.
Quirarte is the second coach to have resigned after only
three rounds of matches in the Clausura following Jose Luis
Salgado's departure from Estudiantes UAG a week ago.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; editing by John Mehaffey)