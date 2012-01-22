MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Coach Fernando "Sheriff" Quirarte has resigned after Guadalajara's worst start to a Mexican championship.

The Chivas (goats) are bottom of the Clausura standings after a third consecutive defeat on Saturday night, a 2-0 upset at home to promoted Tijuana who went top of the table.

Former Guadalajara and Mexico striker Quirarte announced that he had handed in his resignation to sporting director Rafael Ortega after the match at the club's impressive Omnilife stadium.

"I'm stepping aside because I haven't reversed the results and because I love this club. I hope the person who comes (in my place) can do what I couldn't," a red-eyed Quirarte told reporters.

Quirarte took charge of Chivas in October for the second half of the Apertura, first of two championships in the Mexican season, and steered them to the top of the standings making them top seeds for the knockout phase.

However, his team were upset by modest Queretaro, who had finished eighth in the standings, in the two-legged quarter-finals.

Tijuana went top of the Clausura standings with seven points, ahead of Santos Laguna on goal difference. They could be joined by Toluca or title holders Tigres UANL, who both have four points and clash on Sunday.

Argentine striker Jose Sand scored both Tijuana's goals, netting his first when Chivas keeper Luis Michel spilt the ball at a corner after a quarter of an hour.

Substitute defender Juan Carlos Nunez cleared Guadalajara's best chance from striker Marco Fabian de la Mora off the line in the 77th and Sand added Tijuana's second six minutes from time when he deflected a shot from Colombian fellow striker Cuvier Riascos into the net.

Quirarte is the second coach to have resigned after only three rounds of matches in the Clausura following Jose Luis Salgado's departure from Estudiantes UAG a week ago. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by John Mehaffey)