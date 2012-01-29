MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Santos Laguna took a two-point lead in the Mexican Clausura championship with a 3-1 win at Tijuana on Sunday as bottom-place Guadalajara ended a run of three defeats with a 0-0 draw at Pumas UNAM.

Goals from Colombia's Darwin Quintero, striker Cristian Suarez and midfielder Juan Rodriguez sent Apertura championship runners-up Santos top with 10 points from four matches.

Argentine striker Jose Sand's had promoted Tijuana back in the game with a 55th-minute penalty but Suarez restored the visitors' lead within nine minutes.

Guadalajara were under the leadership of new coach Ignacio Ambriz who was appointed during the week to replace Fernando Quirarte, who resigned after the Chivas' lost their first three matches, their worst start to a championship.

Pumas had the better of the game at their Olympic stadium in Mexico City but Guadalajara were solid in defence.

"The match was good for us to regain confidence. It's not easy to come (away) and play the game as we did. We were more united and organised," Chivas captain and centre back Hector Reynoso told Televisa.

Pumas coach Guillermo Vazquez said both sides were mostly concerned with not losing given the intense rivalry between teams from the capital and the western city of Guadalajara.

"No-one wants to lose these kinds of matches, both sides go into them concentrating on not committing errors and the fight (for the ball) in all parts of the pitch is very even," he told reporters.

Ambriz said: "I think both sets of fans are unhappy, what's important in football are goals, there weren't any today, perhaps we're in debt, let's hope we can improve."

The Chivas' arch-rivals, America, won 3-1 at San Luis on Saturday with two goals from Ecuador striker Cristian "Chucho" Benitez, who also laid on the second for Brazilian midfielder Rosinei.

America are second with eight points, one more than a group of four teams including Tijuana and title holders Tigres UANL, who beat Santos in the Apertura final in the first half of the season.

Argentine striker Emanuel Villa scored both goals in Cruz Azul's 2-2 draw away to Atlante in Cancun, including a controversial 86th-minute equaliser which television replays showed he helped into the net with his arm. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires. Editing by Patrick Johnston)