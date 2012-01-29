By Carlos Calvo
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Santos Laguna took a
two-point lead in the Mexican Clausura championship with a 3-1
win at Tijuana on Sunday as bottom-place Guadalajara ended a run
of three defeats with a 0-0 draw at Pumas UNAM.
Goals from Colombia's Darwin Quintero, striker Cristian
Suarez and midfielder Juan Rodriguez sent Apertura championship
runners-up Santos top with 10 points from four matches.
Argentine striker Jose Sand's had promoted Tijuana back in
the game with a 55th-minute penalty but Suarez restored the
visitors' lead within nine minutes.
Guadalajara were under the leadership of new coach Ignacio
Ambriz who was appointed during the week to replace Fernando
Quirarte, who resigned after the Chivas' lost their first three
matches, their worst start to a championship.
Pumas had the better of the game at their Olympic stadium in
Mexico City but Guadalajara were solid in defence.
"The match was good for us to regain confidence. It's not
easy to come (away) and play the game as we did. We were more
united and organised," Chivas captain and centre back Hector
Reynoso told Televisa.
Pumas coach Guillermo Vazquez said both sides were mostly
concerned with not losing given the intense rivalry between
teams from the capital and the western city of Guadalajara.
"No-one wants to lose these kinds of matches, both sides go
into them concentrating on not committing errors and the fight
(for the ball) in all parts of the pitch is very even," he told
reporters.
Ambriz said: "I think both sets of fans are unhappy, what's
important in football are goals, there weren't any today,
perhaps we're in debt, let's hope we can improve."
The Chivas' arch-rivals, America, won 3-1 at San Luis on
Saturday with two goals from Ecuador striker Cristian "Chucho"
Benitez, who also laid on the second for Brazilian midfielder
Rosinei.
America are second with eight points, one more than a group
of four teams including Tijuana and title holders Tigres UANL,
who beat Santos in the Apertura final in the first half of the
season.
Argentine striker Emanuel Villa scored both goals in Cruz
Azul's 2-2 draw away to Atlante in Cancun, including a
controversial 86th-minute equaliser which television replays
showed he helped into the net with his arm.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires. Editing by Patrick
Johnston)