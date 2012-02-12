Feb 12 Guadalajara owner Jorge Vergara's Mexican model, which he had compared with a Ferrari, is in dire need of a full service after another defeat in the Clausura championship.

The "Chivas" (goats), Mexico's most successful and popular team, lost 2-0 at Monterrey on Saturday and remain rooted to the foot of the standings with one point from six matches.

An angry Vergara said following former coach Fernando Quirarte's resignation three weeks ago after three defeats, the team's worst ever start to a championship: "I gave him a Ferrari and he turned it into a Volkswagen."

Quirarte, who took charge in October, steered the team to top place in the Apertura standings, first of two championships in the season, only for them to crash out in the first knockout round and continue in a losing vein in the Clausura.

Midfielder Marco Fabien de La Mora, speaking for the team, said: "We've hit rock bottom. It hurts us all to be in this situation, we players must get things on track."

Vergara, who preaches entertaining, attacking football, is now criticised for his choice of successor to Quirarte with the team playing a cautious game fearful of defeat under Ignacio Ambriz.

Ambriz's defensive tactics have reaped one point out of a possible nine and Guadalajara, who hold a record 11 league titles, are in danger of failing to finish in the top eight of the Clausura standings and qualify for the quarter-finals.

"This is one of the leading teams in Mexican football and this is not normal, the Chivas don't deserve to be there (at the bottom). As commander, I have to dig them out, put in extra hours to lift these players," Ambriz told reporters.

Monterrey settled the match in a seven-minute spell midway through the second half after coach Victor Vucetich had sent on Chile striker Humberto Suazo for midfielder Luis Perez, increasing Guadalajara's defensive worries.

Within seven minutes of the tactical change, Aldo de Nigris had opened the scoring from a pass by Suazo and fellow striker Angel Reyna scored the second with a shot into the top corner from outside the box.

Title holders Tigres UANL won 2-0 at San Luis to go top on goal difference from Santos Laguna, runners-up in the Apertura, with 13 points. Santos, sole leaders going into the weekend's sixth round of matches, lost their unbeaten record in a 3-1 defeat at Morelia on Friday. (Reporting/writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Clare Fallon)