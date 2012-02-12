Feb 12 Guadalajara owner Jorge Vergara's
Mexican model, which he had compared with a Ferrari, is in dire
need of a full service after another defeat in the Clausura
championship.
The "Chivas" (goats), Mexico's most successful and popular
team, lost 2-0 at Monterrey on Saturday and remain rooted to the
foot of the standings with one point from six matches.
An angry Vergara said following former coach Fernando
Quirarte's resignation three weeks ago after three defeats, the
team's worst ever start to a championship: "I gave him a Ferrari
and he turned it into a Volkswagen."
Quirarte, who took charge in October, steered the team to
top place in the Apertura standings, first of two championships
in the season, only for them to crash out in the first knockout
round and continue in a losing vein in the Clausura.
Midfielder Marco Fabien de La Mora, speaking for the team,
said: "We've hit rock bottom. It hurts us all to be in this
situation, we players must get things on track."
Vergara, who preaches entertaining, attacking football, is
now criticised for his choice of successor to Quirarte with the
team playing a cautious game fearful of defeat under Ignacio
Ambriz.
Ambriz's defensive tactics have reaped one point out of a
possible nine and Guadalajara, who hold a record 11 league
titles, are in danger of failing to finish in the top eight of
the Clausura standings and qualify for the quarter-finals.
"This is one of the leading teams in Mexican football and
this is not normal, the Chivas don't deserve to be there (at the
bottom). As commander, I have to dig them out, put in extra
hours to lift these players," Ambriz told reporters.
Monterrey settled the match in a seven-minute spell midway
through the second half after coach Victor Vucetich had sent on
Chile striker Humberto Suazo for midfielder Luis Perez,
increasing Guadalajara's defensive worries.
Within seven minutes of the tactical change, Aldo de Nigris
had opened the scoring from a pass by Suazo and fellow striker
Angel Reyna scored the second with a shot into the top corner
from outside the box.
Title holders Tigres UANL won 2-0 at San Luis to go top on
goal difference from Santos Laguna, runners-up in the Apertura,
with 13 points. Santos, sole leaders going into the weekend's
sixth round of matches, lost their unbeaten record in a 3-1
defeat at Morelia on Friday.
(Reporting/writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by
Clare Fallon)