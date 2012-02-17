MEXICO CITY Feb 17 San Luis players will be fighting for three points and their salaries in Saturday's Mexican Clausura championship game at bottom club Guadalajara.

Management have withheld pay because of the team's poor form, said Argentine-born captain Alfredo Moreno.

The 'Gladiators' began the championship with a bang last month, going top with two victories, but they have since slumped to four defeats in a row and are seven points adrift of leaders Tigres UANL who beat them 2-0 in San Luis Potosi last weekend.

"They told us they were going to withhold our salaries for poor results, for the consecutive defeats," Moreno told Televisa.

"It's a delicate subject which always produces disagreement. We have to heed this order and carry on working," said the 32-year-old forward who has spent most of his career in the country and is a naturalised Mexican.

"I think the (club) president did this to wake the team up and we're going to leave everything on the pitch to get on track."

Struggling giants Guadalajara, who have taken one point from a possible 18, may be the best opposition for San Luis to return to winning ways.

"It's a complicated situation, on Saturday we must start winning because if not the tournament will slip away from us," said Moreno.

"There are a lot of things we have to work on. Sometimes talent is not enough and you have to leave your soul on the pitch."

Apertura champions Tigres are at home to Atlas this weekend while runners-up Santos Laguna host Monterrey. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)