* Guadalajara end run of seven matches without win
* Consultant Cruyff speaks to team before kickoff
A pep talk from Guadalajara's new consultant Johan Cruyff helped
the team notch their first win to climb off the bottom of the
Mexican Clausura championship table on Sunday.
The Chivas beat Santos Laguna 2-1 at their Omnilife home,
though they had goalkeeper Luis Ernesto Michel to thank for
securing the three points after his stoppage-time penalty save
from Hercules Gomez.
Club owner Jorge Vergara has appointed Dutch great Cruyff as
a consultant in an effort to pull his underachieving side,
holders of a record 11 league titles, out of a slump in which
they had picked up two points in their opening seven matches.
"What Johan did was an extra motivation. He spoke to the
players and told them you have to play football simply but with
a lot of attitude," coach Ignacio Ambriz said.
"Today (the players) went out on to the pitch with a lot of
will," he told reporters.
The 64-year-old Cruyff tried to temper expectations at his
presentation to the fans on Saturday.
"To think that because I'm here tomorrow you're going to win
is absurd, we want to find out where the fault lies," he said.
Yet win they did.
Guadalajara are one from bottom with five points, ahead of
Queretaro on goal difference after goals from forwards Marco
Fabian de la Mora in the 37th minute and Erick Torres in the
57th gave them the win.
U.S. international Gomez pulled one back with a header in
the 78th minute but Santos fell three points behind new leaders
Morelia, who beat Cruz Azul 2-0.
"I know the team were ill, we had to cure them, give them
more confidence to do the many things this team do well," Ambriz
said.
Guadalajara's arch-rivals America won 4-0 at Atlante on
Saturday while title holders Tigres UANL were held 1-1 at
Pachuca. America, Tigres and Monterrey are all two points behind
Morelia.
