MEXICO CITY, March 11 Guadalajara notched
up their third consecutive victory since Johan Cruyff joined
them as a consultant when they beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Mexican
Clausura championship.
The Chivas came from behind to score twice in the dying
minutes at their Omnilife stadium on Saturday and climb into
mid-table comfort after their worst start to a championship.
Club owner Jorge Vergara turned to Dutch great Cruyff after
Guadalajara, holders of a record 11 league titles, had picked up
only two points in their opening seven matches after losing the
first four.
Argentine striker Emanuel Villa put Cruz Azul ahead midway
through the first half with a header from the rebound after
goalkeeper Luis Michel had parried a stinging shot from
midfielder Christian Gimenez.
Guadalajara equalised in the 88th minute when a shot from
striker Erick Torres took a deflection on defender Nestor Araujo
and left goalkeeper Jesus Corona wrong-footed.
They won in added time with a penalty converted by captain
Hector Reynoso after Araujo had head-butted Torres and been sent
off.
"That's three rounds where we have played with heart and
soul, we're finding the results and the support of our fans,"
forward Marco Fabien de la Mora told reporters.
"There's still a long way to go in the tournament and we're
on our way back."
Guadalajara are 11th in the standings with 11 points from 10
matches, nine points behind joint leaders Santos Laguna and
Morelia.
After the 17-match league phase, the championship moves into
the knockout rounds involving the top eight teams with
Guadalajara now four points from a place in the quarter-finals.
Guadalajara are looking to boost their youth scheme with
Cruyff's help and former Manchester United and Netherlands
goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar could join the project.
"I've spoken about it with people close to him. The plan is
to bring several assistant coaches to work in the Chivas junior
ranks and be able to change several things to reach a higher
level. I might like to do that," Van der Sar was quoted as
saying by the Mexican daily El Universal
