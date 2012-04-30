April 29 Border town newcomers Tijuana and rebel
state Chiapas bagged the last two berths in the Mexican Clausura
championship quarter-finals on Sunday.
Promoted Tijuana, who have never before been this far, will
meet Concacaf Champions League winners Monterrey in the first
knockout round after qualifying with a 1-1 draw at home to Pumas
UNAM in their stronghold on the northwestern border with the
United States.
Chiapas, a southern region noted for its rebel spirit whose
team are based in Tuxtla Gutierrez, got through thanks to Cruz
Azul's 2-2 draw away to Mexico City giants America at the
Azteca.
Chiapas had beaten Morelia 1-0 on Saturday leaving Cruz Azul
needing a victory to qualify.
The top eight teams in the 17-match league phase of the
championship, second of two in the season, go through and Cruz
Azul missed out in ninth place.
League table-toppers Santos Laguna face the Chiapas
"Jaguars" who finished eighth, Monterrey were second and
America, who were third, go into a quarter-final tie against
sixth-placed Pachuca.
The other tie pits title holders Tigres UANL, who won the
Apertura championship in December and qualified in fifth,
against fourth-placed Morelia.
Colombian striker Duvier Riascos scored the key goal for
Tijuana just before the hour. In the last three minutes Tijuana
had defender Joshua Abrego send off and then Pumas equalised
through Javier Cortes but a point was enough to put them
through.
Ecuador striker Cristian Benitez, the league phase's joint
top marksman with 14 goals, scored both for America in the
opening 13 minutes and later had a penalty saved by goalkeeper
Jesus Corona but Cruz Azul's reply fell short.
Defender Jair Pereira pulled one back before halftime with a
header from a corner and Argentine striker Emanuel Villa
equalised before Pereira was sent off late in the game.
Toluca, out of the reckoning in 10th place, beat lowly San
Luis 2-1 at home with both goals from Uruguayan Ivan Alonso, who
also reached a tally of 14.
"I'm left with a bitter-sweet taste, I'd change my goals for
a place in the knockout rounds," Alonso told reporters.
Ailing giants Guadalajara, being revamped by Dutch great
Johan Cruyff's consultancy, finished fourth from bottom after
their ninth consecutive defeat in league and Libertadores Cup
matches, 3-1 at Pachuca on Saturday.
Estudiantes UAG, who drew 1-1 with Queretaro on Friday, were
relegated after 37 years in the first division.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Editing by Ian Ransom; writing by
Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)