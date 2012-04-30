April 29 Border town newcomers Tijuana and rebel state Chiapas bagged the last two berths in the Mexican Clausura championship quarter-finals on Sunday.

Promoted Tijuana, who have never before been this far, will meet Concacaf Champions League winners Monterrey in the first knockout round after qualifying with a 1-1 draw at home to Pumas UNAM in their stronghold on the northwestern border with the United States.

Chiapas, a southern region noted for its rebel spirit whose team are based in Tuxtla Gutierrez, got through thanks to Cruz Azul's 2-2 draw away to Mexico City giants America at the Azteca.

Chiapas had beaten Morelia 1-0 on Saturday leaving Cruz Azul needing a victory to qualify.

The top eight teams in the 17-match league phase of the championship, second of two in the season, go through and Cruz Azul missed out in ninth place.

League table-toppers Santos Laguna face the Chiapas "Jaguars" who finished eighth, Monterrey were second and America, who were third, go into a quarter-final tie against sixth-placed Pachuca.

The other tie pits title holders Tigres UANL, who won the Apertura championship in December and qualified in fifth, against fourth-placed Morelia.

Colombian striker Duvier Riascos scored the key goal for Tijuana just before the hour. In the last three minutes Tijuana had defender Joshua Abrego send off and then Pumas equalised through Javier Cortes but a point was enough to put them through.

Ecuador striker Cristian Benitez, the league phase's joint top marksman with 14 goals, scored both for America in the opening 13 minutes and later had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Jesus Corona but Cruz Azul's reply fell short.

Defender Jair Pereira pulled one back before halftime with a header from a corner and Argentine striker Emanuel Villa equalised before Pereira was sent off late in the game.

Toluca, out of the reckoning in 10th place, beat lowly San Luis 2-1 at home with both goals from Uruguayan Ivan Alonso, who also reached a tally of 14.

"I'm left with a bitter-sweet taste, I'd change my goals for a place in the knockout rounds," Alonso told reporters.

Ailing giants Guadalajara, being revamped by Dutch great Johan Cruyff's consultancy, finished fourth from bottom after their ninth consecutive defeat in league and Libertadores Cup matches, 3-1 at Pachuca on Saturday.

Estudiantes UAG, who drew 1-1 with Queretaro on Friday, were relegated after 37 years in the first division. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Editing by Ian Ransom; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)