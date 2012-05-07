MEXICO CITY May 6 Tigres UANL crushed Morelia 4-1 away in the second leg of their Mexican Clausura championship quarter-final on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive title.

The holders, who won 5-1 on aggregate, will meet Santos Laguna in the semi-finals in a repeat of the Apertura final they won in December.

All five goals at the Estadio Morelos were scored in the final 25 minutes with defender Hugo Ayala opening the way for the visitors from Chilean Hector Mancilla's cross.

Ten minutes later two goals in quick succession from Argentine playmaker Lucas Lobos and Brazilian substitute Edno settled the tie.

Striker Miguel Sabah pulled one back before midfielder Elias Hernandez rounded off Tigres' emphatic victory with a penalty in the final minute.

Santos came from a goal down to beat Chiapas 2-1 at their Corona home for a 6-4 aggregate victory.

America, chasing their 11th league title, will meet CONCACAF champions Monterrey in the other semi-final after the two sides secured their berths on Saturday.

Monterrey drew 2-2 at Tijuana to go through 4-3 on aggregate, while America were beaten 1-0 by Pachuca at the Azteca but qualified 3-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 away victory in the first leg.

Meanwhile, clubs that did not reach the eight-team knockout phase have been looking ahead to next season which opens with the Apertura in late July.

Atlante appointed Argentine former Mexico coach Ricardo La Volpe for a third spell at the club.

Former Argentina goalkeeper La Volpe, who steered Atlante to the title in 1993 during his second spell as their coach, had been working in his home country.

"Bigoton" (big moustache) coached Banfield in the Argentine Apertura but was sacked in December after a run of poor results. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires. Editing by Patrick Johnston)