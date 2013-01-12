Jan 12 Olympic gold medal-winning striker Oribe Peralta struck twice to give Santos Laguna a 2-0 home win over Guadalajara in Torreon in the Mexican Clausura championship.

Peralta, who scored both goals when Mexico beat Brazil 2-1 in the Olympic soccer final at Wembley in August, put Santos ahead in the 36th minute and increased their lead from Spaniard Marc Crosass cross in the 73rd of Friday's match at the Estadio Corona.

The Chivas, now under former Santos coach Benjamin Galindo, could have pulled one back in the fourth minute of added time but 99-cap former Mexico goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez saved Luis Perez's weak penalty.

"We had several chances, maybe more than them but we didn't finish and we've got to admit Oswaldo (Sanchez) had a good night," Chivas forward Marco Fabian told Guadalajara's website (www.chivas.mx).

Guadalajara have picked up one point from two matches in the championship since owner Jorge Vergara ended the consultancy of Dutch great Johan Cruyff and fired coach John van't Schip after the Apertura in the first half of the season.

Vergara looks set to become embroiled in a court case with Cruyff after prematurely ending their agreement.

Guadalajara's arch-rivals America are on six points from two matches after Friday's 2'0 away win over Chiapas with goals from Argentine midfielder Rubens Sambueza and Ecuador's Cristian Benitez. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar; )