MEXICO CITY Feb 1 Border town upstarts Tijuana visit Tigres UANL in Monterrey on Sunday in a top of the table clash that could soon be rated as a northern 'clasico' in the Mexican Clausura championship.

Tijuana, the first-time champions from an area on the northwestern border with the United States noted more for vice and prostitution than soccer, and Tigres have a maximum 12 points and are separated by goal difference.

"For me all rivals are equal regardless of their names, they all have my respect (but) I'm not afraid of anyone, nor do we see our next opponents as if they were extra-terrestrial," said Tigres's Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti.

He comes face to face with Tijuana's Argentine coach Antonio 'Turco' Mohamed who steered the Xolos to their first league title in the Apertura championship in the first half of the season.

"It will be the match of the unbeaten ... our fans are used to winning so there's pressure in each game," said Tijuana's Paraguay defender Pablo Aguilar.

Elsewhere, three teams in the bottom half of the table made new acquisitions this week.

Atlante will be under new coach Daniel Guzman when they host Monterrey at the Quintana Roo stadium in the Caribbean resort of Cancun on Sunday having picked up only three points from four matches.

Guzman, who won the league title with Atlante as a player in 1993 and steered Santos Laguna to the Clausura crown in 2008, has replaced Argentine Ricardo La Volpe who quit because he needed an operation on a major artery.

Pumas UNAM, 11th on four points, could give new Uruguayan signing, midfielder Pablo Rodriguez, his debut at home to Santos Laguna at Mexico City's Olympic stadium on Sunday after his move from Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.

Pachuca, at home to Toluca on Saturday, have reinforced their attack by swooping for Argentine former River Plate striker Fernando Cavenaghi from Villarreal as they look to improve on 12th place. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)