MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Guadalajara have sacked coach Benjamin Galindo after they were thrashed 4-2 by Puebla at the Omnilife stadium in the Mexican Apertura championship.

The Chivas, joint record 11 times champions with present title holders America, are 15th in the standings with four points from six matches after Sunday's defeat.

"Today's result was very negative here at home and in front of all the fans who want to see the team doing well In the end we took the decision that Benjamin would cease to be Chivas' trainer," sporting director Dennis te Kloese told reporters.

"This is a bad moment for everyone. Unfortunately we have taken this decision because with all the planning and everything we did for this season we expected something else," the Dutchman said.

Former Guadalajara and Mexico striker Galindo had taken charge in January for his second spell at the club after previously coaching them in 2004/5.

Argentine former Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelo Bielsa, who worked in Mexico early in his career, is among the favourites to succeed Galindo, according to media reports.

Puebla, 10th with seven points, won their first match under new Argentine coach Ruben Romano, who took charge after Manuel Lapuente was sacked on Tuesday.

"Despite having only worked with the team for three days I think they quickly understood what I'm looking for and carried it out. With good football we were fair winners," Romano said.

Morelia lead the standings with 13 points, followed by Veracruz on 12 and Santos Laguna 11.

America, who strung three wins in a row beating Toluca on Saturday, are fourth with 10 points and two matches in hand. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar. Editing by Patrick Johnston)