BUENOS AIRES Aug 26 Monterrey's most successful coach Victor Vucetich, who steered the team from northern Mexico to the last three CONCACAF Champions League titles, has been sacked.

One of the longest-standing coaches in Mexico, having taken charge in 2009 and also led Monterrey to two of the club's four domestic league crowns, Vucetich has paid for a poor start to the 2013-14 season.

Monterrey are 14th in the table with six points from seven matches and only one win in the Apertura championship, the initial segment of the two-part season.

"There have been important achievements for our club but on the other hand the results we've had in the last three (domestic) tournaments have been below our expectations as a club," said executive president Jose Gonzalez on Sunday.

The first measure of success in Mexico is reaching the title playoffs, the eight-team knockout phase of the championship.

Monterrey were knocked out in the quarter-finals of last season's Apertura by Tijuana and the semi-finals of the Clausura by America. Both winners went on to lift the title.

The club decided to sack Mexican Vucetich after his team lost 3-1 on Saturday at second-placed Leon whose former Estudiantes and Wigan Athletic striker Mauro Boselli scored twice.

Vucetich is the third coach to have lost his job this season in Mexico after Manuel Lapuente at Puebla and Guadalajaras Benjamin Galindo.

Title holders America are top of the table with 13 points from five games.

Leon, Morelia and Cruz Azul also have 13 points, all after seven matches, with inferior goal differences to America. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)