Nov 24 Colombian Aquivaldo Mosquera scored a late equaliser to give Mexico coach Miguel Herrera's club side America a 2-2 draw with UANL Tigres in the first leg of their Apertura championship quarter-final on Sunday.

The big central defender fired Rubens Sambueza's cross from the right into the net in the 89th minute after the home side had gone 2-1 up in the first half at the Universitario in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.

Fellow defender Juan Valenzuela, one of seven players in the America starting line-up who were in Herrera's Mexico side that beat New Zealand in a World Cup playoff last week, had put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute.

Tigres then scored twice in five minutes through striker Alan Pulido and Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro to take the lead they held until the dying minutes.

America, looking for a second consecutive and record 12th league title, will host the second leg at the Azteca in Mexico City next Sunday.

"We have the finishing and the team to beat America in their stadium," Tigres' Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti said defiantly as he looked ahead to the second leg.

"In a knockout tie, 0-0 or 2-2 (after the first leg), as in this case, is the same... Our need to win remains the same" he told reporters.

In the other quarter-final first legs, Santos Laguna won 3-2 at Queretaro earlier on Sunday, while on Saturday Toluca beat Cruz Azul 3-0 and Morelia drew 3-3 with Leon.

Herrera returned to America after successfully steering Mexico through the intercontinental playoff which they won 9-3 on aggregate to qualify for the 2014 finals in Brazil.

Although he was only "loaned" by America to Mexico for the playoff, Herrera is favourite to take El Tri to Brazil for the June 12-July 13 finals.

He became Mexico's fourth coach in less than two months after the team could only manage fourth place in the final six-nation CONCACAF qualifying group and wound up in the playoff.

The Mexican Football Federation board will meet on Dec. 2 to make their decision on the coach who will take Mexico to Brazil. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires. Editing by Patrick Johnston)