March 23 Eight hooligans were arrested and five supporters and two policemen badly injured as Guadalajara fans fought with police near the end of their 1-1 derby draw with bitter rivals Atlas, Mexican media reported on Sunday.

The Guadalajara Chivas took an early lead through striker Aldo De Nigris but Paraguayan Jose Ortigoza equalised in the 72nd minute for home side Atlas at the Jalisco stadium on Saturday.

In a running battle on Jalisco's upper-south terraces lasting about 15 minutes, police were hugely outnumbered and came off worse with two officers taken to hospital, the Sports paper Record (www.record.com.mx) said.

Television footage showed police helmets and truncheons flying through the air and officers pushed down the terraces by fans wearing shirts with Guadalajara's red and white stripes, who had earlier lit dozens of flares.

Guadalajara are seventh in the Clausura championship standings with 17 points from 12 matches and Atlas 12th with 14. The top eight qualify for the knockout phase at the end of the 17-match league stage.

Leaders Cruz Azul were held to a 0-0 draw at title holders Leon, who had Mexico's veteran World Cup captain and former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez sent off in the closing minutes for a second booking.

Cruz Azul have 29 points from their 12 matches, a four-point lead over second-placed Toluca who can close the gap to one point if they win at Atlante later on Sunday.

The team finishing top of the league table will meet the eighth-placed side in the quarter-finals, second faces seventh, third versus sixth and fourth against fifth. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Justin Palmer)