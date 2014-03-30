MEXICO CITY, March 30 Cruz Azul are making heavy weather of their virtually certain qualification to the Mexican championship knockout phase with a shock 3-1 home defeat by Atlas.

The Blue Machine clung to top place in the Clausura championship standings with 29 points after Saturday's match at the Estadio Azul in Mexico City, one point ahead of Toluca, who beat UANL Tigres 2-1.

Cruz Azul won eight and drew one of their opening nine matches but have since taken only four points out of a possible 12.

Atlas are seventh with 17 points which puts them 12 behind Cruz Azul with four matches to go in the championship's league phase. The top eight teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

"We played with a lot of personality against the tournament leaders who also had their goal chances but whoever puts them in wins. We wobbled at times but in the end the team's capacity blossomed," Atlas assistant coach Jose Aceves told reporters.

Guadalajara are at home to arch-rivals America in the 'Clasico', Mexico's biggest club match on Sunday, with both also on 17 points and vying to finish in the top eight.

Title holders Leon, winners of the Apertura championship in the first half of the season, were on 15 points before their visit to Puebla on Sunday. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Josh Reich)