MEXICO CITY Aug 3 America were the only team on maximum points after the third round of matches in Mexico's Apertura Championship ended on Sunday with Toluca's 2-1 win over UNAM Pumas.

Paraguayan striker Pablo Velazquez scored both goals, the first a penalty, for Toluca whose win puts them in mid-table on four points, five behind leaders America.

America were one of three teams to score four goals at the weekend with a hat-trick by Mexico World Cup striker Raul Jimenez inspiring them to a 4-0 win at Puebla.

Champions Leon, who had lost their first two matches, crushed Morelia 4-0 and Atlas came back from a goal down to beat Chiapas 4-2 in a home game at the Jalisco in Guadalajara.

"It was something very emotional for me," Jimenez, who put America ahead with a header from a cross by Ecuador's Michael Arroyo after 16 minutes, told reporters.

"I'll only know when my career ends if this is my best moment," added the 23-yerar-old, who helped Mexico reach the last 16 at the recent World Cup in Brazil.

Puebla fans hoped 41-year-old former America striker Cuauhtemoc Blanco might help their team fight back from 1-0 down when he came on as a substitute after an hour but within a minute his side had given away a penalty converted by Jimenez after a foul on fellow Mexico striker Oribe Peralta.

Ten minutes later Peralta scored his first goal for America since joining them from Santos Laguna in the off-season and Jimenez completed the rout in the 76th.

America finished with 10 men after their Argentine central defender Paolo Goltz was sent off.

A disappointed Blanco said: "We're annoyed because we made mistakes throughout the match, we had goal chances and we didn't make the most of them."

CONCACAF champions Cruz Azul, who will take part in the Club World Cup in December, have only two points from three matches after being held 0-0 at home by Veracruz. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)