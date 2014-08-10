MEXICO CITY Aug 10 America have extended their points-perfect start to the Mexican championship with a 2-0 win at UANL Tigres thanks to goals from Mexican World Cup players Oribe Peralta and Miguel Layun.

The Mexico City giants lead the standings with nine points after three matches in the Apertura championship, three points ahead of Queretaro with Atlas on seven before Sunday's visit to UNAM Pumas.

America coach Antonio Mohamed said poor finishing had denied his team a bigger win at the Estadio Universitario in Monterrey on Saturday.

"In the second minute we missed an open goal, otherwise we'd have had many more. We didn't have good finishing, if we had it would have been a different match, but we were very solid and fair winners," the Argentine told reporters.

Mohamed is hoping to hang on to young Mexico World Cup striker Raul Jimenez, the league's top scorer with four goals in four matches who has become a transfer target for Porto and Valencia, at least until December to see out the Apertura.

Santos Laguna and Chiapas held ceremonies for former players, late Ecuadorean striker Christian Benitez and retired Paraguay forward Salvador Cabanas respectively, before their matches.

Santos unveiled a statue to "Chucho" Benitez, who died last year of heart failure in Qatar where he was playing. Benitez had two spells at Santos, also played for America and would have gone to this year's World Cup in Brazil with Ecuador.

It was also a sad moment for Santos on their pitch where they were upset 3-2 by Queretaro whose Brazilian midfielder Fernando da Silva scored the winner three minutes from time.

SURVIVED SHOOTING

Cabanas, who was feted by his first Mexican club Chiapas, survived a shooting in an argument in a Mexico City bar in January 2010 when he was with America and looking forward to playing at that year's World Cup finals in South Africa for Paraguay.

"I've been practising with a team in Paraguay but it's hard because I get injured quickly and easily," said the 34-year-old, who has the bullet still lodged in his head and has not played top level football since.

"I have many happy memories of Chiapas but with my agent we're thinking and talking of retirement. I've been through a lot, but the main thing is I'm okay," he said.

Chiapas then came from two goals down to score three in the second half and beat champions Leon 3-2 with Colombian striker Franco Arizala heading the winner in the 75th minute.

Leon were no longer led by Mexico's World Cup captain Rafael Marquez, who has joined Hellas Verona in Italy's Serie A, back in Europe after previously shining there for Monaco and Barcelona.

CONCACAF Champions league winners Cruz Azul, who go to the Club World Cup in Morocco in December, got their first win of the campaign, 1-0 against Puebla.

Guadalajara lost 3-0 at Pachuca whose first two goals were scored by Argentine striker Ariel Nahuelpan.