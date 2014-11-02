MEXICO CITY Nov 2 Leon crushed Atlas 4-0 to sneak into the eight qualifying places for the Apertura championship knockout rounds with two matches to go, giving themselves a chance to defend their Mexican title.

Argentine striker Mauro Boselli scored twice with the other goals coming from Mexico midfielder Carlos Pena and Colombian substitute Yamilson Rivera in Saturday's match at the Estadio Leon .

Atlas's Chilean midfielder Rodrigo Millar was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Atlas, whose coach Tomas Boy was serving the second of a two-match ban for slapping a fan who had insulted him, had already booked their place in the quarter-finals the previous weekend with three matches to spare.

The top eight teams after the 17-match league phase qualify for the knockout rounds.

America lead the Apertura standings with 30 points from 15 matches after a 0-0 draw in their "clasico" at home to arch-rivals Guadalajara at the Azteca in Mexico City.

Guadalajara remain mired in relegation trouble but their former Mexico coach Jose Manuel de la Torre said: "It was important to get a good result. Web were regarded as victims and it wasn't like that."

The closest the match came to a goal was when defender Carlos Salcido cleared a Paul Aguilar effort off the Guadalajara line.

Toluca, who won 1-0 at Tijuana on Friday, and UANL Tigres have also qualified for the quarter-finals with two matches to spare.

Tigres beat Queretaro 1-0 with a goal by Brazilian defender Juninho to leave Ronaldinho's side in 11th place three points outside the qualifying berths. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)