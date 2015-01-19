MEXICO CITY Jan 19 Guadalajara, playing to a packed crowd after a campaign to lure fans back to the Omnilife stadium, took three invaluable points in the fight against relegation with a 2-1 win over UNAM Pumas at the weekend.

The Chivas' victory on Sunday lifted them off the bottom of the Mexican championship relegation standings which are calculated on teams' average points over three seasons.

They are now second-bottom leaving Puebla, who lost 3-1 at Veracruz on Friday, in the single relegation berth.

Mexico forward Marco Fabian and Angel Reyna, the butt of fans' ire during Guadalajara's poor Apertura championship in the first half of the season, scored first half goals with Eduardo Herrera pulling one back with an 84th-minute penalty.

Pumas, who have not beaten the Chivas away for 33 years, had midfielder David Cabrera sent off in the 87th minute for a second bookable offence.

Guadalajara offered promotional tickets in a campaign to fill the 49,850-capacity Omnilife which was usually half empty at home matches last year with the Chivas performing well below their status as one of Mexico's top clubs along with America.

Cruz Azul notched their second consecutive 1-0 win at home to Santos Laguna with a goal by new Brazilian signing Alemao, who came on in the 12th minute for the injured Roque Santa Cruz.

The Blue Machine are one of three teams -- including Veracruz and Atlas -- on a maximum six points at the top of the Clausura championship standings.

Pachuca's Argentine striker Ariel Nahuelpan needed 12 stitches in a head wound after a clash with a defender during their 1-0 defeat at Monterrey on Saturday.

Title holders America lost 1-0 at Tijuana on Friday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)