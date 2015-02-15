MEXICO CITY Feb 15 Champions America crushed Chiapas 5-0 while their arch-rivals Guadalajara continue their fight against relegation from the Mexican first division at home to Veracruz on Sunday.

Paraguay midfielder Osvaldo Martinez put America ahead in the sixth minute of Saturday's clash at the Azteca when he lobbed goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez with a brilliant effort from the halfway line.

"It was a nice goal. I'd done that before in some matches but it hadn't come off, but this time it did," Martinez told Televisa.

His compatriot Miguel Samudio put the Eagles two up after half an hour and Argentine Dario Benedetto made the halftime score 3-0.

Mexico striker Oribe Peralta added two more goals in the second half to leave America three points adrift of Clausura championship leaders Cruz Azul, who have 14 points from six matches after their 2-1 win at Queretaro on Friday.

Cruz Azul's Argentine-born midfielder Christian Gimenez scored the winner with a penalty for his 100th goal in the Mexican league.

"I've reached an important milestone I must be doing something right in Mexican football. To reach 100 goals is not easy," said the 34-year-old, who has dual nationality and has played for his adopted country.

Chilean Patricio Rubio put Queretaro in front to end America goalkeeper Jesus Corona's run of five matches without conceding a goal from the start of the championship a month ago.

Guadalajara host Veracruz (2300 GMT) in a relegation tussle at the Omnilife where, according to figures published this weekend by Record (www.record.com.mx), their home form is the main reason they are in danger of the drop for the first time.

The Chivas have taken seven points from five matches in the Clausura but are two places from bottom of the relegation standings based on teams' average points over three seasons.

In 45 home matches during the last three seasons, Guadalajara have won 12, drawn 17 and lost 16 at the Omnilife on the city outskirts where they moved in 2010 from the Jalisco where they won their last title in 2006. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Michael Hann)