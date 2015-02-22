MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Cruz Azul fans carried coffins decked in relegation-threatened Guadalajara's red and white colours into their ground but the Chivas had the last laugh with a 2-1 victory over the Mexican championship leaders on Saturday.

Chivas are fighting to stay clear of bottom place in the relegation standings, a separate table based on teams' average points over three seasons, to avoid the drop at the end of the 2014/15 Clausura championship.

Having conceded a goal on the half hour by Cruz Azul defender Gerardo Flores from Argentine forward Mauro Formica's neat pass, Guadalajara scored twice in the final 10 minutes at the Estadio Azul.

A headed equaliser from substitute Aldo de Nigris and a free kick into the top corner by Mexico midfielder Marco Fabian, back at Guadalajara after a loan spell with Cruz Azul, ended the Blue Machine's six-match unbeaten run since the start of the championship.

"Of course this (result) gives you calm, gives you oxygen to keep working... These are the events that give you confidence," Guadalajara's sporting director Nestor de la Torre told reporters.

"No defeat is good, all hurt and more so if they are like today because we were leaders playing in front of our supporters," Cruz Azul coach Luis Fernando Tena said.

Cruz Azul still lead the standings on 14 points from seven matches but they can be passed by Tijuana, who have 13 points, if they win away to Leones Negros at the Jalisco in Guadalajara city on Sunday.

Coach Antonio Mohamed, who steered America to a record 12th Mexican league title in December, enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Monterrey with a 2-1 home win over Queretaro that lifted them to 14th on seven points.

Argentine Mohamed was appointed on Monday to replace Carlos Barra, sacked last weekend with Monterrey one from bottom of the Clausura standings. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John O'Brien)