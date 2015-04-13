MEXICO CITY, April 12 Guadalajara beat Leon 1-0 on Sunday to go top of the Mexican league championship while the threat of relegation still hangs over their heads.

Mexico forward Marco Fabian scored one minute from time when his volley from a sliced clearance by Jonny Magallon went between a defender's legs and inside the bottom corner.

"You've got to try everything and thank God it came off. There's the Chivas everyone wants to see," Fabian told reporters.

The victory confirms the Chivas' improvement this year under former Mexico coach Juan Manuel de la Torre after several seasons struggling for form that has brought them to edge of relegation.

Guadalajara have 24 points from 13 matches, a lead of five points over eighth-placed city rivals Atlas with four matches to go to the knockout phase of the Clausura championship for which the top eight qualify.

However they still remain two places from bottom of the relegation table based on teams' average points over three seasons.

A factor in Guadalajara's improvement appears to be owner Jorge Vergara's realisation his wife Angelica Fuentes, who got through 13 changes of coach in five years as managing director, had not been running the club well and sacked her at the beginning of April.

"We didn't seek the same objective. I've always said I seek results and not money and she sought money and not results," Vergara was quoted as saying by the sports daily Record (www.record.com.mx).

"I was blind for five years and that allowed for many mistakes. Our vocation is to look after our own people and what we didn't do was look after them." (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)