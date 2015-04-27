MEXICO CITY, April 26 Guadalajara fought back to salvage a 1-1 home draw against America on Sunday, reclaiming top spot in the Clausura championship after the "clasico" between Mexico's two biggest clubs ended in a stalemate.

Winger Paul Aguilar put the title-holding America Eagles in front with a rasping long-range effort into the top corner after a quarter of an hour and substitute Aldo De Nigris equalised for the Chivas in the 63rd minute at the Omnilife.

"Happy with the effort we made, America are a dangerous team who surprised us but we didn't drop our heads and that's something that has characterised us all tournament long," De Nigris told Televisa.

Guadalajara hold a one point lead over Veracruz, UANL Tigres and Atlas with two matches remaining before the knockout rounds of the championship for the top eight teams at the end of the 17-match league phase.

The other teams currently in the top eight are Tijuana, Toluca, America and Pachuca with Cruz Azul slipping out of the qualifying berths on goal difference after a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Chiapas on Saturday.

Cruz Azul lost their second match in a row after Emiliano Armenteros scored in the 21st minute and Chiapas goalkeeper Sergio Garcia saved a penalty from Paraguay striker Roque Santa Cruz in the 72nd.

Veracruz held top spot for 48 hours after a 3-3 draw at home to UNAM Pumas on Friday. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John O'Brien)