MEXICO CITY May 3 Striker Roque Santa Cruz scored after half an hour to give Cruz Azul a 1-0 win at UNAM Pumas on Sunday that keeps them on course for the knockout rounds in Mexico's Clausura championship.

Cruz Azul are in sixth place on 25 points with the top eight going through after next weekend's final matches of the league phase.

"It was a key match for our hopes," Santa Cruz told Televisa after he had slotted home the only goal at the Universitario in Mexico City from a Gerardo Flores cross.

"We managed to get a result that does us a lot of good. Now we must work on the last match," added the Paraguayan, looking ahead to next weekend's home game with Leones Negros.

Veracruz won 2-1 away to relegation candidates Leones Negros and secured a berth in quarter-finals with a match to spare along with UANL Tigres and Atlas.

The three teams have 28 points from 16 matches after Tigres beat Guadalajara 2-1 on Saturday and Atlas won 2-1 at Tijuana on Friday.

Guadalajara, who were top of the table going into the weekend, remain among the qualifying berths in fourth place on 26 points despite the loss at Tigres.

"This has got us into a traffic jam at the end of the tournament," said Chivas coach Jose Manuel de la Torre.

"Defeats are never good, it's better to win and go correcting things as you win. It's a warning and we must make the most of it."

Title holders America beat Toluca 3-1 on Saturday with two of their goals coming from Paraguay internationals Pablo Aguilar and Osvaldo Martinez.

America, crowned CONCACAF champions in Montreal in midweek, are fifth, equal on points with Guadalajara.

Tijuana and Santos Laguna, who won 3-2 at Pachuca on Saturday, are in seventh and eight places with 24 points.

Queretaro, who are on 23 points with Toluca and Monterrey, still have a chance of qualifying after a 2-1 win at Morelia on Friday when Ronaldinho put them in front with a 78th minute penalty.

Argentine striker Emanuel Villa scored the winner in the 84th minute, two minutes after Armando Zamorano's penalty equaliser.

Pachuca, with 22 points, and Pumas, on 21, retain a mathematical chance of qualification. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)