MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican title holders Pumas UNAM earned a 1-1 draw with Santos Laguna on Sunday thanks to striker Eduardo Herrera's equaliser 10 minutes from time to retain their lead in the Apertura championship.

Santos took the lead just before the hour at the Olympic stadium in Mexico City with a superb bicycle kick from Oribe Peralta.

Both sides had players sent off in the final seven minutes -- defender Marco Palacios of Pumas and centre back Santiago Hoyos of Santos.

"We got a point which, in the circumstances, is good so I'm happy with the performance," Pumas coach Guillermo Vazquez told reporters.

"If only all goals were three-pointers ... but I hope to stay in the same form. It would have been better to get a victory," said Herrera.

Unbeaten Pumas, winners of last season's Clausura championship, have 11 points from five matches, a point ahead of Guadalajara, who won 2-1 at Morelia on Friday despite having two men sent off.

Estudiantes UAG, who sacked coach Jose Luis Sanchez earlier in the week after they managed just three points from their opening four matches, named Raul Arias as his replacement following Saturday's 2-0 away at Atlas in the Guadalajara derby, the daily El Universal reported.

The 53-year-old Arias has previously coached Necaxa, San Luis and Guadalajara.

Promoted Tijuana picked up their fourth point with a 1-1 draw at home to Puebla. Both goals came in the opening quarter of an hour from Colombian strikers, Dayro Moreno opening the scoring for Tijuana and Duvier Riascos replying for the visitors.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

