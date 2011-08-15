MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican title holders Pumas
UNAM earned a 1-1 draw with Santos Laguna on Sunday thanks to
striker Eduardo Herrera's equaliser 10 minutes from time to
retain their lead in the Apertura championship.
Santos took the lead just before the hour at the Olympic
stadium in Mexico City with a superb bicycle kick from Oribe
Peralta.
Both sides had players sent off in the final seven minutes
-- defender Marco Palacios of Pumas and centre back Santiago
Hoyos of Santos.
"We got a point which, in the circumstances, is good so I'm
happy with the performance," Pumas coach Guillermo Vazquez told
reporters.
"If only all goals were three-pointers ... but I hope to
stay in the same form. It would have been better to get a
victory," said Herrera.
Unbeaten Pumas, winners of last season's Clausura
championship, have 11 points from five matches, a point ahead of
Guadalajara, who won 2-1 at Morelia on Friday despite having two
men sent off.
Estudiantes UAG, who sacked coach Jose Luis Sanchez earlier
in the week after they managed just three points from their
opening four matches, named Raul Arias as his replacement
following Saturday's 2-0 away at Atlas in the Guadalajara derby,
the daily El Universal reported.
The 53-year-old Arias has previously coached Necaxa, San
Luis and Guadalajara.
Promoted Tijuana picked up their fourth point with a 1-1
draw at home to Puebla. Both goals came in the opening quarter
of an hour from Colombian strikers, Dayro Moreno opening the
scoring for Tijuana and Duvier Riascos replying for the
visitors.
