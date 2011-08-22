MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Champions Pumas UNAM lost
their unbeaten record in the Mexican Apertura championship when
they were beaten 2-1 at Puebla while Ecuador's Cristian Benitez
scored a hat-trick in America's 5-2 win over Atlas on Sunday.
Guadalajara, who beat Monterrey 2-1 at home on Saturday,
remained top of the standings two points ahead of Pumas and Cruz
Azul, 2-1 winners over promoted Tijuana.
The America and Atlas players took the field at the Azteca
carrying a banner saying "Together for a Mexico without
violence" in reference to drugs-related violence that has swept
across Mexico.
Saturday's match between Santos Laguna and Morelia in
Torreon was suspended in the 40th minute with the score 0-0 when
a gunfight broke out outside the stadium in the northern city
when three vehicles with armed men failed to stop at a military
checkpoint.
With Argentine Daniel Montenegro commanding in the America
midfield, Benitez scored three goals in the final 20 minutes.
Winger Angel Reyna and Uruguayan Vicente Sanchez had given
America a 2-1 lead following Honduran Georgie Welcome's early
opener for Atlas.
Brazilian Flavio Santos pulled another goal back in the 81st
minute.
Puebla went two up against Pumas in the opening half hour at
the Cuauhtemoc stadium with a free kick by Alan Zamora and a
header from U.S. midfielder DaMarcus Beasley from Aldo Polo's
right cross.
Pumas, who played with 10 men for 53 minutes after
midfielder David Cabrera was sent off following a second
booking, pulled back a late goal with a free kick from Javier
Cortes.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; editing by Greg Stutchbury; to query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
