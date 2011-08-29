MEXICO CITY Aug 28 Cruz Azul beat 10-man Pumas
UNAM 2-1 at the Olimpico to take over from them at the top of
the Mexican Apertura championship on Sunday.
The new leaders have 14 points after seven matches, one
point more than Guadalajara and Tigres UANL and two ahead of
Monterrey with champions Pumas now fifth on 11 after two
successive defeats.
Defender Gerardo Flores put Cruz Azul ahead after 18 minutes
when he netted the rebound after Pumas goalkeeper Alejandro
Palacios had parried a shot from Colombian Edixon Perea at a
corner.
Pumas hit back quickly, equalising four minutes later
through Argentine striker Martin Bravo but they had Luis Fuentes
shown a straight red card for a foul on Javier Aquino on the
hour and Adrian Cortes hit the winner in the 76th from fellow
defender Julio Dominguez's fine through ball.
Guadalajara lost their unbeaten record on Saturday when they
lost 2-0 at San Luis.
