MEXICO CITY Aug 28 Cruz Azul beat 10-man Pumas UNAM 2-1 at the Olimpico to take over from them at the top of the Mexican Apertura championship on Sunday.

The new leaders have 14 points after seven matches, one point more than Guadalajara and Tigres UANL and two ahead of Monterrey with champions Pumas now fifth on 11 after two successive defeats.

Defender Gerardo Flores put Cruz Azul ahead after 18 minutes when he netted the rebound after Pumas goalkeeper Alejandro Palacios had parried a shot from Colombian Edixon Perea at a corner.

Pumas hit back quickly, equalising four minutes later through Argentine striker Martin Bravo but they had Luis Fuentes shown a straight red card for a foul on Javier Aquino on the hour and Adrian Cortes hit the winner in the 76th from fellow defender Julio Dominguez's fine through ball.

Guadalajara lost their unbeaten record on Saturday when they lost 2-0 at San Luis.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

